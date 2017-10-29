Noor hopeful for better future of industry

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):Pakistan Film Producers Assocition

chairman Syed Noor has appriciated the film industry for

producing a good number of films during current year.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he hoped the new year would more better for the progress of film industry.

He said that various films also hit the box office due to good stories, songs and use of modern technology.

He said that if the senior producers, directors and new talents continued their efforts to compete world films, the local film industry would flourish.