ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Noor Ahmed Bhurgri won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-49 Mirpurkhas-III by securing 52,953 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Shuja Mohammad Shah Independent candidate stood second by securing 32,057 votes and Nemoon, Independent candidate, grabbed third position by getting 2,053 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.65%.