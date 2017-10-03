Nobody would be allowed to challenge writ of government: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government or undermine its authority by passing orders through the backdoor.

This was stated by the minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the private TV channels with regard to preventing of the federal ministers and media from entering the accountability court by the Rangers on the eve of appearance of the former prime minister.

The minister said that first it was said that they were being stopped on the orders of the court and then it was ontended

that it was done for security reasons.

She said that the interior minister had ordered an inquiry into the incident and already said that the report would be made public.

The minister reiterated that the Islamabad administration and Rangers were under the command of the interior ministry and if there was any such requirement, the security plan and strategy would have been ordered by the interior minister himself.

She said that a new precedent of defiance of the government writ had been established today as nobody could give administrative orders through backdoor. She posed a question as to what was being done behind the closed doors that the federal ministers and media were not allowed entry into the court?

She said that similar questions were raised during the

hearing of Panama case when the petition for money laundering and corruption was dismissed earlier and then was accepted for hearing later.

She contended that none of the allegations leveled

by the petitioner were proven and the former prime minister

was disqualified on a flimsy charge of ‘Iqama.’

The minister said that question were also being raised on

conversion of the apex court into a trial court, the procedure adopted for formation of the JIT, Whatsapp messages and the monitoring of the NAB cases by the monitoring judge.

Marriyum said that the former Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif had presented himself before the law and the constitution in spite of serious reservations adding that the difficulties of the country would aggravate if the legal and constitutional rights continued to be trampled. She maintained that anything done in breach of the law and constitution could have very serious repercussions for the country.

The minister said that for the last two years attempts were being made to indict the former prime minister and even the SC failed to do so.

It was beyond comprehension, what were the questions

to which the accountability court was trying to find the answers?

She said that Nawaz Sharif was thrice elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and they could have found at least one case of

corruption against him but they failed to unearth any.

Answering a question about the appearance of the children of the former prime minister before the Accountability Court,

Marriyum said that Kalsoom Nawaz was seriously ill and the first priority of the children was their mother.