Nobody to get NRO in govt of Imran, no deal no relaxation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said nobody would get an NRO in the government of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) and it should be clear that neither there would be any deal nor relaxation and all cases of corruption against individuals would be taken to their logical conclusion.

In a statement, the Minister said today a meeting of senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The leadership reviewed the political situation and noticed that talk about NRO was continuing, he said adding for 22 years, Imran Khan and PTI waged a war against corruption and it was not a personal battle but it was for the people of Pakistan and to say that somebody would get NRO, it was not possible.