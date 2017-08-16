Nobody to be allowed to sabotage peace in Karachi: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Wednesday said nobody would be allowed to sabotage peace

in Karachi.

He was chairing a meeting over the law and order in Karachi.

The minister was given a briefing by Director General Rangers

Sindh in the meeting attended by high level officials of interior

ministry.

He said Karachi was the backbone for the progress of

economy of Pakistan.

Ahsan said no leniency would be shown towards anti-state

elements.

He said those who were doing peaceful politics would be

respected.

The minister appreciated the abilities and services of

Rangers, adding due to efforts of Rangers, crime rate was

considerably reduced in Karachi.