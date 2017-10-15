Nobody to be allowed to sabotage CPEC: Masood Khan

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 15 (APP):President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Sunday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be completed within shortest possible timeframe.

He said this on Sunday during his visit to Poonch Division. The president said it was a historic project which would change fate of the region.

Talking to lawyers, political workers, educationists and students, the president said various projects under CPEC were being completed swiftly.

Masood Khan said AJK had now been inextricably linked to the Corridor, as work on the 720MW Karot Hydropower Project and 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower project, located in the Azad territory, was moving ahead with full pace.

Two others projects – an expressway connecting Azad Kashmir with the CPEC route at Mansehra and an industrial zone in Mirpur – had already been approved and preliminary work on the projects had started. The ambit of CPEC would be expanded to other areas in due course, he said.

The projects would be completed at all cost as this was the collective will and decision of the people of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan, because they were the ultimate custodians and direct beneficiaries of these projects. Nobody can deny them their right to develop and prosper, he said.

The AJK President said Indian objections on the CPEC were fake and spurious. While India had unleashed a reign of terror in the Occupied Kashmir through its occupation forces, it now wanted to deny the Kashmiris on this side their right to develop which would not be allowed to happen, he said.

The President said, in the past the US was supportive of the CPEC; or at least it choose to remain quiet officially on this mega-project. In fact, many in the US saw that the project in the long run would benefit Western businesses and bring stability and prosperity to South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia, but primarily to Pakistan and Afghanistan. It was also seen as serving the United States larger interests in the region. That had been, he said, a wise and prudent policy given the strategic complexities in the region.