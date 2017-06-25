No words or expression to articulate the devastating Ahmed Pur Sharkia tragedy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD June 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has

expressed profound grief and shock over the loss of

precious lives and burn injuries to scores of others in an

inferno that followed the overturning of an oil tanker near Ahmed Pur Sharqia Sunday morning.

Talking to news channels, she said that those who sustained burn injuries were being provided all possible medical facilities

on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. And Chief Minister

of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was personally supervising the relief

and rescue operations as well as the steps being taken to help the

people of the area, she added.

She said that the injured were being transferred to burn

centers of different hospitals of Punjab including Allied hospital Faisalabad, Children and Meo hospitals Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan

and Multan where many of them had been shifted.

The minister informed that Punjab government had also

arranged medical facilities at private hospitals for the injured and

some of them had been shifted to the private hospitals

The minister said that the federal and provincial governments

and armed forces were doing their best for providing relief to

the affected people and the personnel of all the institutions

under them were present on the scene of the accident to help the

people. She also urged private organizations to play their due role in rescue operations. She lauded the efforts of the Edhi Foundation

in that regard.

Marriyum observed that it was an incident of

cataclysmic proportions and the entire nation shared the grief

of the affected families and stood with them in this hour of

bereavement.

The minister said that there was an imperative need to

create awareness among the masses about the hazards and dangers

involved in such situations to prevent recurrence of similar

tragedies in the future, adding that PTV and Radio Pakistan would

be advised to air awareness porgrammes designed to educate people on how to behave and react in such circumstances.

Marriyum also appealed to the entire media to carry out a sustained campaign in this regard.

The minister revealed that under Shahbaz Sharif’s Burn Unit Plan number of burn units in different hospitals of the province were being set up to cope with such emergencies as well as to deal with individual burn cases.

She said that the provincial government had already added 74

beds for burn cases in Jinnah Hospital Lahore, 72 beds in

Nishtar Hospital Multan, 74 in Allied Hospital Faisalabad,

whereas patients were also being shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital

for early treatment to minimize chances of casualties.

Marriyum stressed the need for formulation of

standard operating procedures to prevent and deal with such

incidents and assured that those responsible for this calamity

would be dealt with iron hands. She said that OGRA had asked

for the detailed investigative report of the incident.