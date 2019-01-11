No visa facility for Israeli citizens: Govt spokesman

226

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):A government spokesperson Friday contradicted a misleading news item carried by a section of press regarding provision of any visa facility to Israeli citizens on arrival at Pakistani airports. 
The spokesperson categorically stated that Pakistan did not have diplomatic relations with Israel and consequently the question of providing visa did not arise, said a press release. 
He urged the media to take the version of the government before publishing/telecasting such sensitive news.