No tradition to telecast live budget debate speeches, clarifies Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday apprised the National Assembly that there was no tradition to telecast live speech of leader of the opposition and other members except the budget speech of the finance minister by Pakistan Television (PTV) during the budget session.

Responding to a point raised by Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister said no speech was broadcast live since 2008 and assured that full package of the opposition leader’s speech would be telecast on PTV News, PTV National and PTV Global later in the evening.

She said she had great respect for the leader of the opposition and no effort was being be made to stop his speech. However, she said even last year the budget speeches were not telecast live.

The minister said as per routine the national television had been following a proper plan and timetable and sudden change by telecasting

the parliamentary leaders’ speeches would disturb all its schedule and interrupt its commercials.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said the whole proceedings of the parliament should be telecast live. He said his speech should also be telecast live like the budget speech of the finance minister so the people could also watch live the opposition’s point of view.

He said since the whole nation was interested in the budget, so it must know what was happening in the parliament.