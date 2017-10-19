No tolerance for overbilling: Awais Laghari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari on Thursday said there would be no tolerance for over-billing, wrong billing and fake billing and those found involved shall be shown the door.

This was shared by the Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awaid Ahmed Khan Laghari during a maiden video conference with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all the Distribution Companies, said a statement issued here.

The Minister while lauding the long services by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Abid Sher Ali and the entire government in planning and executing projects of thousands of megawatts, said that every effort would be made to provide its benefits to the people.

He said the people confidence could only be won through making the system efficiency.

He said the government has done a lot in both generation and distributions sectors.