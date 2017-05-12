No threats received earlier, says Haideri

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Friday said there were no threats received by him earlier.

Talking to private news channel, he said it was an intense blast and the people sitting in the car received sever injuries.

He said front mirror of his car broke due to the blast which caused injuries to him.

He also expressed immense grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and injuries to others.

Haideri said he could not say anything at the moment as the investigation was going on into the matter.