No talks with India on border standoff during BRICS security summit this week: China

BEIJING, July 24 (APP): China Monday ruled out any possibility of

bilateral talks with India on current border standoff during BRICS security summit this week and reiterated that the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Chinese territory was pre-condition for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides.

“We once again urge India to pull back its troops to its side of

boundary. I want to stress again, it is the pre-condition for any meaningful talks between the two sides,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Lu Kang said during a regular press briefing while responding to a question regarding a possibility of resolution of

China-India standoff during the BRICS security summit.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will be visiting Beijing to

attend the BRICS security summit to be held on July 27 and 28.

Lu said the meeting of the high representatives of BRICS (Brazil,

Russia, India, China and South Africa) for security is a multilateral event and he believed the relevant officials should attend this meeting in their capacity.

The spokesperson said as for current standoff in Donglang region, China has stated its position many times, adding, “Despite the fact that China and India enjoy smooth diplomatic channel, the crux now is that India border troops illegally stayed on Chinese territory.”

When asked to respond on the comments of Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop she made on China-India border issue, he said the Australian FM’s principle that territorial disputes should be resolved peacefully is correct but made it clear that this principle does not apply on current China-India standoff as there is no dispute in the

Donglang region.

“The Sikkim section of China-India boundary is defined and recognized by both the countries and the two sides have never dispute over this area,” he added.

Lu said the nature of this incident is that the Indian border troops

have illegally trespassed the defined section of Sikkim section of boundary entering into China territory.

This dispute is different in nature from the previous frictions happened

at undefined boundaries, he added.

Lu said, China hopes to maintain peace and stability of China-India

border areas but reiterated his country will not make any compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said responsibility of this incident lies completely with India and

hoped Indian side would get clear understanding of the situation and take swift and correct measures to avoid escalation of the tension.

Lu said the security summit is a platform for BRICS countries to

“strengthen strategic communication, increase political mutual trust as well as discuss

hotspot issues.”