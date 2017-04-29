No slowdown in Karachi operation: Nisar

KARACHI, April 29 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that there was no slowdown in the ongoing Karachi operation on part of the federal government.

Addressing a news conference here at the Governor House, he appreciated the Rangers for their efforts to restore peace in the metropolis. The operation in the city would be taken to its logical end.

“The city of Karachi was ‘hostage’ at the hand of just one individual, however, peace in the city was restored owing to day and night efforts of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that there was no improvement with regard to corruption as well as street crimes and land grabbing in the city.

He pointed out that after coming into power in 2013, the PML-N government increased the annual budget for Pakistan Rangers Sindh to Rs 12 billion from Rs 7 billion..

The minister said the operation in the mega city not only had the support of Karachiites, but also of the people from across the country.

He called for joint efforts by civil and military leadership and provincial and federal governemnts for complete restoration of law and order in the city.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said, did not have any personal agenda as it was working for Pakistan’s progress and development.

Nisar also sought public and media’s support and guidance for sustainable peace in the city.

The minister said some Rs 88 billion had been spent on the capacity building of civil armed forces in the country during the past one and a half years.

About other steps, he said border management had been further strengthened. The movement of people at Torkham border had been regularised as now no foreigner could enter Pakistan without passport, he added.

He said some 30,000 to 50,000 people used to travel daily through the Torkham point unchecked.

Answering a question, the minister said those, who did not believe in Pakistan and its constitution, had no right to do politics in the country. Only those would be the part of national mainstream politics who believed in the country and its constitution, he added.

Replying to another question, Chaudhry Nisar said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should share information, if any, about those who had picked up his friends.

About the Dawn Leak inquiry report, the minister said there was no point for any uproar on the issue. “Neither any attempt is being made to save anyone, nor any such effort will be made,” he remarked. What was being termed a notification was a ‘reference’, he added.

He made it clear that a notification would be issued by his ministry in accordance with the recommendations of the inquiry committee. To-date, no notification in that regard had been issued by his ministry, he added.

Chaudhry Nisar opined,”Communication through tweets on important issues is harmful for the system and democracy”.

Replying to a question, the minister said that by meeting any Indian national, the Prime Minister could not become ‘suspicious’. His viewpoint against India was known to everyone, he added.