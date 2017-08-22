No safe havens for terrorists in country: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram
Dastgir Tuesday said there was no safe havens for terrorists in
Pakistan and armed forces of the country had destroyed all nurseries
of terrorists.
Talking to PTV, the minister said Pakistan had rendered
sacrifices in the war against terrorism and over 60,000 people,
including personnel of armed forces and law enforcing agencies,
and civilians, had lost their lives.
He said the Pakistan Army bravely fought the terrorists
and the American army should learn from its in that regard.
The Pakistani Army, he said, had set precedents through its
operations of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad and rooted out terrorism
from the country.
The minister said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue with
the United States and Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif would
soon visit Washington.
He said US President Donald Trump criticized economic policies
being pursued in South Asia and the main reason for which was the
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the ever growing Pak-China
relations.
Moreover, the US was desparate because of its failure in
Afghanistan as evident from the fact that it had no full time
ambassador in that country for the last eight months, he added.
Replying to a question, he said the United States (US) had used
all tactics in Afghanistan to cover up its failure.
He said US aid had been continuously decreased from last eight
years.
The minister said Pakistan was in favour of a peaceful Afghanistan
and ready for playing a role for it because without Pakistan
peace could not be restored there.
He said the border with Afghanistan was being fenced as that
country’s soil was being used for attacks against Pakistan.
To a question, the minister said it was the responsibility of all
political parties to make the country prosperous and peaceful for the
next generations.
Pakistan’s security and economic stability were linked with
political stability, he added.
Dastgir said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed
in the supremacy of the law. Despite reservations the party accepted
the court decision disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif,
he added.
