No room for judicial martial law, coup: PM

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed his confidence that the democratic system in the country would thrive as there was no room for any judicial martial law or any other coup.

He said in the upcoming general elections in July, only the electorate would decide about the fate of next government and their decision would be accepted. Journey of the country on the path of development and prosperity would continue, he added.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of first CCV line and aluminum alloy manufacturing plant in the Sundar Industrial Estate.

The prime minister said the PML-N government faced energy and power challenges and the backlog of the previous governments, but it had solved the energy issues, with production of 10,000MW of power within five years.

He said the government had performed well during the last five years which was matchless and resolved the energy issues for the next fifteen years.

Despite limited resources, about 1700kms six lanes motorway network was being completed, he said and expressed his resolve to serve the country with the limited resources.

The prime minister also regretted that after 1999 take-over, a case was registered against PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for establishment of Sundar Industrial Estate.

He said it was irony that those who served the country were punished. “Those who served the country deserved respect,” he added.

The prime minister also expressed his wonder that now those people who had been sent packing in the last general elections by public, were preaching morality and integrity.

The prime minister said Pakistan had the huge potential to increase its export products by adhering to global quality and standard which were requisite for global competition.

The government had taken steps for facilitating the private sector investment with different incentives which led to increase in the business activities and eventually boosted the exports. The investment activities paved the ways for creation of jobs and generation of tax revenues, he added.

He said the government had provided gas, power and infrastructure facilities so that the cost of production could be reduced.

He stressed upon maintaining the quality and standards in the production by bringing the local products at par with the international competitors to attract investment in the country.

The prime minister observed that Pakistan was a market for billions of dollars investment and certain issues like tariff re-balance, cost of production and taxation system faced by the industry, would be resolved.

He announced that tax incentives package would be announced prior to next fiscal budget.

He emphasized that the private sector and the government required working hand in hand to achieve export targets.

The prime minister said government was striving to achieve a balance in import and export through short and long term policies.

He said the availability of energy had been settled and the growth rate was hovering around 6% which would further surge.

The prime minister assured that the government wanted to further strengthen the investors’ policies by seeking input from the opposition.