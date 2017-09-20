No room for self-proclaimed, artificially boosted states in South Asia security matrix: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Minister for Defence Engr Khurram

Dastgir said on Wednesday that in the South Asia security matrix,

there was no room for the self-proclaimed and artificially boosted

states.

He was addressing at the concluding session of the two-day

National Conference `Changing Security Situation in South Asia and

Development of CPEC’ organised by Islamabad Policy Research

Institute and the Hanns Seidel Foundation here at a local hotel.

The minister said that the recently announced US policy on

South Asia underscored a greater role for India in Afghanistan and

the region, while not acknowledging the exponential contribution,

counterterrorism success, and sacrifices of Pakistan for peace and

regional stability.

“There are strategic contradictions in the US approach, and

most key regional and global players have not supported this

declared US policy since it envisages India to be a Net Security

Provider in the region.

“Regional security in the 21st Century can only be ensured

through relationships and collaborations based on mutual trust and

equality,” he added.

He said that South Asia was undergoing an unprecedented

transformation due to globalized economic trends and rising

interdependencies, wherein the prosperity and stability of one

nation would be indivisible from others. “It is home to countries

that share much with each other culturally and geographically, but

ironically progressing independently rather than in conjunction”, he

said.

“The possible reason for limited cooperation lies in deep-

rooted historic political differences due to colonial legacies and

territorial disputes, which have not allowed the environment of

trust to prevail and is being exploited by the extra regional states

for their geopolitical interests.”

Khurram Dastgier said that political issues and conflicts had

not allowed the strategic and economic interests of the region to

take precedence. He said amidst these complex security threats,

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of Belt and Road

Initiative (BRI) was a significant flagship project, which had

gained global attention and had the potential to bring a paradigm

shift in the destiny of this entire region. “But here the caveat is

that peace amongst the regional countries is a pre-requisite for

success of this initiative.”

The success of CPEC, he said hinged on the ability to deal

with intricate national security issues, forging national consensus

and preventing negative geo-political influences in the region.

“Cooperation between Pakistan and China is focused on economic

development through connectivity and is not against any other

country and seeks to establish and sustain long-lasting and mutually

beneficial relationships with the global and regional players,” he

added.

Meanwhile, there was unanimous agreement by the conference

delegates that China had never changed its stance towards Pakistan

and remained steadfast in supporting it at the international level.

China’s push to block anti-Pakistan statements in the recent BRICS

Declaration is one example of that. It was pointed that the CPEC is

offering a development counter-narrative to Balochistan’s

grievances, and the Government of Pakistan should involve the local

people and engage the country’s young men and women in CPEC

projects.

In the session on `Regional Security and CPEC’ chaired by Dr.

Zafar Iqbal Cheema, ?President and Executive Director, Strategic

Vision Institute (SVI), Dr. A. Z. Hilali, Chairman from the

University of Peshawar provided a detailed overview of China’s

economic development and said that CPEC was a recognition of

Pakistan’s strategic location.

Professor Dr. Moonis Ahmar, from the University of Karachi

discussed his paper on `Development of CPEC: Impact of Regional

Cooperation to End Extremism in the Region’. He said that engaging

youth in projects covered under CPEC particularly roads, railways,

solar and thermal power production would not only enhance their

talent and skills, but also utilize their energies in a positive

manner.

Dr Khurram Iqbal from the National Defence University in his

presentation opined that at the global level, America’s response to

CPEC was difficult to read, while the Corridor has made Russia’s

access to Warm Waters possible. Within South Asia, Afghanistan is a

reluctant supporter of CPEC given its own internal economic

imperatives; whereas Bangladesh is playing both sides with Maldives

and Nepal supporting the project enthusiastically. He highlighted

that India misperceived CPEC because it feared Pakistan might

convert her newly acquired wealth into military muscle and obstruct

India’s rise.

Discussing `CPEC’s Impact on Pakistan-Iran Security and Trade

Relations’, Dr. Muhammad Alam Khan from the University of

Balochistan said Pakistan had specific security policy for India,

whereas Iran felt threatened by Israel and the US. He stressed that

Pakistan should invite Iran to join CPEC to minimize the influence

of India in the region, especially in Balochistan province, in

addition to providing a direct link between China and Iran.

Dr Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal from Quaid-i-Azam University said at

the international level, India was pushing its non-violence and

neutrality propaganda, while at the regional level, it was the polar

opposite.

In his vote of thanks, Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit, President

of IPRI thanked the participants, media and the delegates for making

the conference a success. He appreciated China’s diplomatic support

by acknowledging Pakistan as a country on the front lines in the

struggle against terrorism and its great sacrifices and

contributions in trying to make the region a haven of stability and

sustainable development.