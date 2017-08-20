No rift in PML-N, difference of opinion routine matter: Khawaja Saad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

on Saturday said there was no rift or grouping in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) but difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy in parties.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said PML-N was fully

united and its opponents were busy in spreading rumors and trying to create rift in the party but they would never succeeded in their designs.

He said raising objections on the disqualification decision was the

basic and constitutional right of everyone.

Replying to a question, he said former president and leader of PPP

Asif Ali Zardari was giving harsh statements against Nawaz Sharif for keeping his party intact.

He said he would again contest election from NA 125 in future and

would serve the people of the country with more devotion.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

chief Imran Khan was not a politician.