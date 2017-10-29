No rift among national institutions; don’t believe in conspiracy theories: PM

LONDON, Oct 29 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said there was no rift among national institutions and he neither believed in conspiracy theories, nor there was any room for those in the country.

Talking to newsmen after his arrival at Heathrow Airport, the prime minister said such notions of rift among national institutions were only seen in TV channels or newspapers.

He said both the political and military leadership was sitting together during the recent meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Islamabad and all of the country’s institutions were collectively playing their role for national development, he added.

He told media that it was his private visit which incurred nothing on national exchequer. He would be back to Pakistan by Monday night, he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated that there was no provision for technocrat government in the country’s constitution.

To a question, he said he had no proposal for holding general elections before completion of the current tenure.

He said there was no difference within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the party had delivered well for the country’s development and would keep up the spirit.

Regarding attack on journalist Ahmed Noorani, the prime minister said the government took action and formed a committee. Such attacks were in no way acceptable, he added.

Terming the visit of Sri Lankan team to Pakistan a good step, the prime minister said international cricket had revived in Pakistan and hoped that more foreign teams would also visit the country in future.