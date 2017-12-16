No replacement of ADR system in judiciary: CJP

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday said there was no replacement of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in the judiciary.

Addressing a seminar on the performance of ADR centres here at Punjab Judicial Academy, the chief justice said he fully supported the ADR system and it was only solution to get rid of the menace of litigation.

Referring to problems faced by the litigants, the chief justice said that he did not have a magic lamp to change the

system at once. He said that the litigation was nothing less than a menace in a society wherein an owner required 13 years to get his house vacated from a tenant. Until changes were brought in the foundation of judicial structure, it was impossible to change the remaining upper structure.

He said it was responsibility of legislature to legislate and change old and redundant laws. He said that the judiciary could not do reforms but point it out.

“If the legislature will not fulfill its responsibility then we have to move forward and introduce new methods,” he said, adding the people were looking towards us for provision of justice

The chief justice asked Advocate Zafar Iqbal Kalanori to formulate recommendations on ADR system and bring it before the apex court so that it could be transformed into law. He said the judiciary was facing the backlog of cases and it was utmost necessary to get rid of this burden.

He also applauded the LHC chief justice for introducing ADR system in the province and said that he had taken lead over him.

Earlier, LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah addressed the gathering.

LHC judges, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, Supreme Court Bar Association President Pir Kaleem Khurshid, session judges, lawyers and judicial officers were also present on the occasion.