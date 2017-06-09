No proper permission needed to arrest MNA outside parliament: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 9 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq

Friday informed the National Assembly that no permission was required

by the police for the arrest of any Member National Assembly (MNA)

out side the parliament.

Responding to the quarries raised by Opposition Leader, Syed

Khurshid Ahmed Shah in the house regarding the arrest of MNA Jamshid

Dasti, he said that he was arrested yesterday.

He said that the police just had to inform about the arrest

and not seek any permission.

However, he added, if the police intends to arrest any MNA

from the National Assembly premises, then it is mandatory to get

proper permission of the Speaker.

He informed the house that Dasti was arrested for blocking a

minor canal in his local area.

The Speaker said that if any request for production order

comes from Jamshid Dasti, he would issue the same.

Earlier, Opposition Leader, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said that

if the MNA was arrested on the orders of the Speaker then it is ok,

otherwise arresting a member at a time when budget session was in

progress should be clarified.