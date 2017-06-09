No proper permission needed to arrest MNA outside parliament: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 9 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq
Friday informed the National Assembly that no permission was required
by the police for the arrest of any Member National Assembly (MNA)
out side the parliament.
Responding to the quarries raised by Opposition Leader, Syed
Khurshid Ahmed Shah in the house regarding the arrest of MNA Jamshid
Dasti, he said that he was arrested yesterday.
He said that the police just had to inform about the arrest
and not seek any permission.
However, he added, if the police intends to arrest any MNA
from the National Assembly premises, then it is mandatory to get
proper permission of the Speaker.
He informed the house that Dasti was arrested for blocking a
minor canal in his local area.
The Speaker said that if any request for production order
comes from Jamshid Dasti, he would issue the same.
Earlier, Opposition Leader, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said that
if the MNA was arrested on the orders of the Speaker then it is ok,
otherwise arresting a member at a time when budget session was in
progress should be clarified.
