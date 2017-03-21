No power can undo Pakistan: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said, “We are resilient nation – No power can undo our Pakistan.”

In a Tweet in connection with the Pakistan Day he said, “Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan).”

The Pakistan Day Parade (joint services parade) on March 23 would be held in a befitting manner, he said. The Chinese Army troops and Turkish Military Band would participate in the parade, he added.