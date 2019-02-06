LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):The Punjab government has decided that no politics or blame game will be made on the issue of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s arrest by National Accountability Bureau.
This was decided in a high-level meeting jointly presided over by Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday, said a handout issued here Wednesday.
No politics on Aleem Khan’s arrest: Punjab Govt
