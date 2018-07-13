No political leader or candidate detained: Shaukat Javed

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Punjab Interim Home Minister Shaukat Javed Friday said that neither any political leader nor any candidate detained.

Addressing a press conference along with Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise & Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi and Provincial Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz at DGPR here, he said that the caretaker government had no plan to detain any political worker unlawfully, adding that action would only

be taken against those who would violate rules and laws.

The minister said that only passengers and those working at the Lahore Airport could access airport, adding that the supporters of political parties were only allowed to go up to Abdullah Interchange due to security reasons and for maintaining law and order.

Responding to a question regarding suspension of cell-phone networks, he said that the arrangements had been made to counter terrorist activities and avert any untoward incident, as recently bomb blast took place in Bannu.

To another question,Home Minister said that basically it was National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) responsibility to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, adding that the federal institutions would take action against the convicted persons at airport and assistance

would be provided to them if demanded, he maintained.

Shaukat Javed said that prominent leaders have been informed about the security threats and have also been asked to take precautionary measures in this regard, as the government had already put in place special measures to ensure security.