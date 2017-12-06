No Polio case reported from FATA in last two years

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):No polio case was reported during last two years in the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) due to effective

polio immunization drives in the area.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson of FATA Secretariat said that Political Administration has deputed extra staff at the entry and exit points along with Afghanistan border to check every child and vaccinate them.

He said that last polio case in FATA was reported on July 27, 2016 and so far not a single case was reported. He said that FATA Secretariat had announced extra charges to Khasadar for polio vaccination to the children of Afghan refugees.

To a question he said that in 2015, as many as 189 cases of polio were reported

Emergency Operation Centers (EOC), Coordinator FATA Muhammad Zubair Khan recently advised polio teams to “ensure vaccination of all under five years old children with focus on persistently missed and children on the move during anti polio campaign”.

He said that effective collaboration for the improvement in quality of campaigns, robust oversight of campaign monitoring and accountability are vital to keep zero polio case status of FATA.

He said that so many new roads are under construction in the various areas of FATA because Federal Government is taking interest to develop the remote areas of region.

He said under the supervision of Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhaw Zafar Iqbal Jhagra various schemes of development has launched for the development of FATA.