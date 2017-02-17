No PIA employee being transferred to Pakistan Airways

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Friday informed the Senate that no employee of Pakistan International Airlines was being transferred to Pakistan Airways Limited (PAL).

Responding to a calling attention notice, the minister said, sine no work has been started on Pakistan Airways, there is no reason to transfer any of the PIA employee to PAL.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Shahi Syed, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini and Muhammad Yousaf had drawn attention of the minister towards transfer of PIA employees to PAL.

Senator Mandviwala had stated that even when the issue of PIA is with the sub-committee of Special Parliamentary Committee, transferring PIA employees to PAL was unjustified.

The minister said previously the condition of PIA was worse and the government is trying to improve its performance through various measures like hiring aircrafts on lease and other actions.

Therefore, it is clarified that sine PAL is not yet functional, there is no question of transferring any PIA employee to this entity.