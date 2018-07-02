No party can form govt without PPP support claims Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zadari on Monday claimed that no party could form government without coalition of his party.

“It is expected that a sizable number of independent candidates would be elected in Punjab which would also play their due role in this regard,” he said talking to a private news channel.

Zardari said Imran Khan had already shut all the doors by announcing that he would not make coalition with PPP to form the government.

He said the PPP candidate for prime minister was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however he could also be the opposition leader, if PPP could not manage to form the government.

Regarding possibility of delay in general election, Asif Zardari said there was no room in the Constitution to delay the general election.

“All political parties should take steps to strengthen Election Commission of Pakistan”, he added.

Manzoor Wattoo had nothing to do with PPP now and he was contesting election as an independent candidate, he said adding, someone had suggested him to do so as it was possibly his last election.

To a question, he said he had no desire to become president of Pakistan again.

When asked whether he had any contacts with PML-N, he replied that he did not meet Nawaz Sharif after cancellation of scheduled meeting with him in 2015 and he also had not met Najam Sethi for the last 10 years.

“News regarding our contacts with PML-N are nothing but mere rumors.”

Regarding development works in Sindh, Zardari said infrastructure in the province had improved considerably and during previous tenure of PPP, extensive work was done specially in Thar district, where China was making experiments to grow grains crop, while the PPP government also distributed free wheat among the Tharis.

He, however, admitted that there were some issues in the area which needed to be resolved.

He claimed that the Cardiac hospitals in Sindh were working far better than that in Punjab.

Zardari said PML-N did not appoint foreign minister for four years, which, he claimed, resulted in weak foreign policy.

He said China was the only neighbor which was true friend of Pakistan, however relations with other neighboring countries especially Iran and Afghanistan should also be improved.

The former president said coalition government was possible but issue of leading the coalition would arise. He said after general election 2018, he was not foreseeing political stability in the country. “Democracy can only be strengthened by empowering parliament,” he added.

He conveyed to the party workers and voters that democracy was a precious thing therefore they should respect it.

He said he transferred powers to the parliament through 18th constitutional amendment without any pressure.