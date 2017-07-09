No one to be allowed to derail democracy: Saad

LAHORE, July 9 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique Sunday said democracy had taken roots in the

country and no one would be allowed to derail it.

Addressing an Eid Millan party organised by PML-N workers

here in his constituency NA-125, he said the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) was being pushed to the wall. It would

be an end for all others also if the PML-N was ousted from

the political arena, he added.

He said the PML-N leadership was ready to go to the court

of people for getting clearance, but in the process others

would be completely wiped out.

The minister said that anti-democratic forces were obstructing

the PML-N government and were not giving it space to work for the

betterment of the country.

He said when the PML-N came into power in 2013 with the

massive people’s mandate, the national exchequer was empty.

Karachi had become a ‘slaughter house’ while Balochistan was

facing unrest and terrorists were killing people everywhere at

their will.

International financial institutions were declaring Pakistan

as a defaulter with no foreign investment pouring in and local

investors fleeing from the country, and there were no employment opportunities while

loadshedding had reached dangerous

proportions, he added.

At that time, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made some

promises with the nation that he would work for a bright

terrorism-free Pakistan by eliminating terrorism network and

restoring peace in Karachi, Balochistan and the rest of

the country, ending energy crisis, and providing a conducive

business environment.

“But our government has not been given room to work from

the day one,” he added.

Saad said Pakistan, which itself was powerful country, was

located among powerful countries. Some international forces wanted

to keep it under their control, but they knew that democratic

governments here would not allow them to use its ports illegally.

Saad said it was Nawaz Sharif who had made Pakistan a

nuclear power.

The minister said that CPEC projects were not for a family

as roads and energy plants would serve the entire nation. He

thanked China for investing in Pakistan to make it prosperous.

He questioned as to why China did not invest in Pakistan when

Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari were in power.

He said China had trust in the PML-N leadership, the credit

for which went to Nawaz Sharif. “Ideology of the PML-N is

defence line of Pakistan as the PML-N is the second name of

Pakistan,” he added. “Pakistan is incomplete without the Muslim

League,” he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif being “Sadiq and Ameen” (truthful and

honest), wanted to make Pakistan unbeatable. “He is the only symbol of

unity among all the provinces of the country,” he added.

He said, “We know who is involved in the ongoing blame-game.”

Blaming someone without proof was a great sin, he added.

Addressing Imran Khan by name, the minister said: “You are

working for someone else ‘consciously or unconsciously’. And if

you are working unconsciously, then you are a fool,” he added.

He said the PML-N and the Sharif family accepted the constitution

of joint investigation committee (JIT) with an open heart, but later

on, it transpired that it was formed through a WhatsApp call as its

one member was a relative of someone while the other worked as a

National Accountability Bureau officer during the Pervez Musharraf

era.

He said the prime minister and his family appeared before

the JIT and courts, but the question arose that as to why Pervez

Musharraf and others did not appear before the courts.

“We will object to the JIT if it is wrong as it is

our right,” he said.

He asked as to why no objection was raised when Imran

used foul language against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),

which was a constitutional institution, unlike the JIT.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Minister Zaeem Qadri said

the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a blessing and

such blessings were not bestowed on a country often.

He said today was more crucial time for the country than

October 12, 1999 as democracy was being targeted and efforts were

on to derail a strong prosperous Pakistan.

Qadri said a conspiracy against Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif meant a conspiracy against the country as

Nawaz Sharif was a symbol of progress and prosperity of that

Pakistan which was dreamt by the elders in 1947.

Hundreds of the PML-N workers attended the function.