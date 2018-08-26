No one killed, injured by forces in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 26 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on

Sunday that no one was killed or injured by forces in North Waziristan.

“While an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts, no assurance (has been) given for any

court martial,” he said in a twitter message in response to a VOA Deewa report on twitter.

Referring to the VOA Deewa report on his official twitter account, the DG ISPR said, “@voadeewa

keeps up its tradition of false reporting. People of Waziristan are peace loving and value the attained peace.”