No one can stop Balochistan’s development: Zehri

KARACHI, March 26 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar

Sanaullah Khan Zehri has said Balochistan is changing and

no one can stop its development and prosperity.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Gwadar Gymkhana here

on Saturday night, he said educated and developed Balochistan

was his vision.

Gwadar Gymkhana is constructed by Gwadar Visionary Group,

which has a vast experience of running clubs and other main

businesses, including construction.

Businessmen, politicians, government functionaries and a

group of Chinese from different technology companies attended

the cermeony. Prominent were former federal minister Sardar Naseer

Mengal, Ashraf Iqbal Baloch, a social and business personality

from Gwadar, and elder brother of Chairman Gwadar Visionary Group

Ahmed Iqbal Baloch.

Sardar Sanaullah said developed and prosperous Balochistan

would bring prosperity to the entire country.

He said, “Balochistan is changing. After international seaport

of Gwadar becoming operational and launch of different mega development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Balochistan

has become a very attractive place to local and foreign investors.”

“Not only China, but investors from other countries also have

focused Gwadar and other potential areas of Balochistan,” he said

adding that Balochistan government has assured them full security

and all required support.

He praised Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment

and sincere efforts for the development of Balochistan and prosperity

of its people.

The Chief Minister said besides, international standard’s road

network and especial economic zone at Gwadar, various water supply

schemes have also been included in the CPEC.

He acknowledged Gwadar Visionary Group’s services and initiatives

on social and economic fronts in the province. He also appreciated

the lauch of Gwadar Gymkhana and said it would help boost

socio-economic activities in Gwadar, which was emerging as an

international trade and industrial centre.

Chairman, Gwadar Visionary Group, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch and Director

of the group Awais Iqbal Baloch highlighted the initiatives of their

group for the development of Gwadar and other areas of the province.