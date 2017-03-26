No one can stop Balochistan’s development: Zehri

KARACHI, March 26 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar
Sanaullah Khan Zehri has said Balochistan is changing and
no one can stop its development and prosperity.
Speaking at the launching ceremony of Gwadar Gymkhana here
on Saturday night, he said educated and developed Balochistan
was his vision.
Gwadar Gymkhana is constructed by Gwadar Visionary Group,
which has a vast experience of running clubs and other main
businesses, including construction.
Businessmen, politicians, government functionaries and a
group of Chinese from different technology companies attended
the cermeony. Prominent were former federal minister Sardar Naseer
Mengal, Ashraf Iqbal Baloch, a social and business personality
from Gwadar, and elder brother of Chairman Gwadar Visionary Group
Ahmed Iqbal Baloch.
Sardar Sanaullah said developed and prosperous Balochistan
would bring prosperity to the entire country.
He said, “Balochistan is changing. After international seaport
of Gwadar becoming operational and launch of different mega development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Balochistan
has become a very attractive place to local and foreign investors.”
“Not only China, but investors from other countries also have
focused Gwadar and other potential areas of Balochistan,” he said
adding that Balochistan government has assured them full security
and all required support.
He praised Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment
and sincere efforts for the development of Balochistan and prosperity
of its people.
The Chief Minister said besides, international standard’s road
network and especial economic zone at Gwadar, various water supply
schemes have also been included in the CPEC.
He acknowledged Gwadar Visionary Group’s services and initiatives
on social and economic fronts in the province. He also appreciated
the lauch of Gwadar Gymkhana and said it would help boost
socio-economic activities in Gwadar, which was emerging as an
international trade and industrial centre.
Chairman, Gwadar Visionary Group, Ahmed Iqbal Baloch and Director
of the group Awais Iqbal Baloch highlighted the initiatives of their
group for the development of Gwadar and other areas of the province.