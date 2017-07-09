No one can fight better than PML-N in political battle: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Responding to political adversaries
of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz Sunday said
that in political battle, no one could fight better than the
PML-N.
On her twitter account, she tweeted while addressing
PML-N political opponents, “If you have turned it into a
political battle, no one can fight it better than PML-N.”
She further said men could not be scared and stood their
ground, adding, “All daughters must be brave.”
