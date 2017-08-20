No network of terrorism exists in Pakistan: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Former interior minister Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday said Pakistan was among few countries where

graph of terrorism had come down and no network of terrorists

existed in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said security situation

improved considerably in the country in four years due to

coordination and efforts of the government, military, civil armed

forces and political parties.

The senior PMLN leader said when the government came in 2013,

five to six explosions occurred daily.

In June 2013, after a meeting with the Prime Minister, an

Internal Security Policy was announced, he said adding when the

decision was taken to initiate a dialogue with Taliban, military and

all political parties were on board and dialogue process continued

for eight months.

The dialogue was discontinued after a terrorist attack on

Karachi airport and military operation was launched, he recalled.

Initially, Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI), Jamaat e Islami and

Jamiat Ulema Islam were not ready but later on they did not oppose

the military operation launched with consensus among the

stakeholders, he added.

He said National Action Plan was activated after the attack on

Army Public School in Peshawar in 2014 after consultation with all

the parties.

He said despite reservations of some parties, consensus was

developed for an operation in Karachi and law and order improved in

the city.

“Now Karachi is not hostage to madness of one man,” he added.

He said, “now we are at the last stage of operation against

the terrorists and need to continue the fight against terrorism with

steadfastness and patience.”

He said army and civil armed forces gave unprecedented

sacrifices in fight against terrorism, adding despite the fact that

police was ill equipped and lacked training, it also countered

terrorism bravely.

He said his ministry took initiatives to improve matters

related to issuance of visas, weapons of non-prohibited bores and

non governmental organizations.

He said his ministry cancelled thousands of fake identity

cards and 32,000 illegal passports, adding 2000 unauthorized

official passports were also cancelled.

Nisar mentioned that names of 10,000 persons which were on

Exit Control List (ECL) for many years, were removed.

He said about 100 million mobile SIMs, many of which were used

in terrorism and criminal activity, were cancelled despite all the

pressure.

Border security mechanism was made effective in towns of

Chaman and Torkham on the borders of Afghanistan and performance of

civil armed forces was improved with spending of Rs 100 billion.

To a question, Nisar said the government conducted the inquiry

of Dawnleaks and Interior Ministry had no role in it except that it

issued the notification.

About departure of Pervez Musharraf, he said once he stopped

Pervez Musharraf at airport as he was about to take a flight but

later on he was allowed to go abroad on the orders of the courts.

Nisar said he had announced that he would leave the ministry,

regardless of outcome of the court case against Nawaz Sharif.

“If I talked about my reasons for leaving the ministry it

would hurt my party at a time when the party and its leadership were

facing a difficult time.”

He said Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted him to

again take up the portfolio of ministry of interior but he declined.

Nisar said he had difference of opinion with the party but he

always talked about it in the party’s internal meetings and never

leaked any news about what he said.

Those who leaked news about party meetings were dishonest, he

added.

He said during his tenure as minister, he saw good civil

military relations and never felt any problem in sharing of

information and intelligence between departments.