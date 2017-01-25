No national hockey player considered for FIH awards

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): No Pakistani player has made it to
the nominations of the 2016 Hockey Stars Awards to be announced in
Chandigarh on February 23.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday
announced that for the first time in the sport’s history, an awards
ceremony will take place to honour the best players, goalkeepers,
rising stars, coaches and umpires of the game, said a press release
issued here.
The FIH, in partnership with Hockey India, will announce the
winners of the Hockey Stars Awards in Chandigarh. Looking back at
the Hockey Champions Trophies, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Hockey
Junior World Cups and all other key hockey events from the past
year, the awards ceremony will showcase hockey’s superstars at their
best.
FIH will also be running a competition through FIH’s social
media channels for two lucky fans to attend the Awards in India. The
winner will receive return flights for them and a friend, five
nights’ accommodation, two VIP invitations to the Awards plus VIP
tickets to the Coal India Hockey India League Final, taking place in
the city only a few days after the Awards.
Hockey Stars 2016 Nominees-FIH Player of the Year: Women: Alex
Danson (GBR); Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR);
Naomi van As (NED); Stacey Michelsen (NZL).
Men: Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Frste
(GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG); Tobias Hauke (GER).
FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Women: Belen Succi (ARG); Jackie
Briggs (USA); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Maddie
Hinch (GBR).
Men: David Harte (IRL); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Juan Vivaldi (ARG);
Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND); Vincent Vanasch (BEL).
FIH Rising Star of the Year (Players under 23): Women:
Florencia Habif (ARG); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Lily Owsley (GBR);
Maria Granatto (ARG); Nike Lorenz (GER).
Men: Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Rhr (GER); Harmanpreet
Singh (IND); Jorrit Croon (NED); Timm Herzbruch (GER).
FIH Coach of the Year: Women: Alyson Annan (AUS); Janneke
Schopman (USA); Karen Brown (GBR).
Men: Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (NZL).
