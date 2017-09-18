No more load-shedding in country by end of this year: Aid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali on

Monday said that efforts were underway for improvement in power sector and load shedding would end in the country by 2017.

He stated this while addressing the Senate following a motion under Rule

218 regarding structural issues of power sector in the country resulting into perpetual crisis affecting the daily lives of general public.

The minister said that performance of power distribution companies has

been improved and recovery in power sector has increased.

He said that line losses have been decreased while 6000-7000 MW

electricity has been added into the current power distribution system.

Following directions of Prime Minister, he said that all oil based power

generating plants would be converted on gas and load shedding would end by 2017.

He further stated that power infrastructure was being upgraded

throughout the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Grid stations were being set up at Chakdara, Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan to ensure uninterrupted power supply, he maintained.