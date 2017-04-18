No load-shedding during Sehar, Iftar: Senate assured

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali Tuesday assured the Senate that no load-shedding would be carried out during Sehar and Iftar timings in the holy month of Ramazan.

During question hour in the House, the minister said that the government would take all steps provide maximum relief to the consumers during holy month.

He said the government had taken various steps to overcome the issue of load-shedding in the country included installation of hydel, coal, solar and wind power plants while a number of power generation projects were expected to be completed by June this and next year.

Abid Sher Ali said that steps were also being taken for improvement in transmission and distribution system to reduce losses.

The minister said that new transmission lines had been laid down and several grid stations had been established to overcome losses.

To a question, the minister said that Pakistan was very vigilant in safeguarding waters of three Western Rivers allotted to it under Indus Waters Treaty.

Abid Sher Ali said that any violation of the treaty was promptly protested by Pakistan on the relevant forum, adding that at present India had no storage work constructed on the waters of the three Western Rivers namely Sindh, Jhelum and Chenab.

The minister said that India had had the right to construct the Run-of-River Hydroelectric plants on our Western Rivers within the limits of design and operational criteria provided by the Indus Waters Treaty.

To another question, he said there was no adverse impacts to the Eco-system, fish fauna at the downstream of the Dasu Dam project.

He said that 73 small dams were constructed during last three years having cumulative water storage capacity of over 1.2 million acre feet.

The minister said that 36 of these dams were constructed in Balochistan, six in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 30 in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

To another question, he said that Pakistan National Water Policy had been prepared by the Ministry with the collaboration of all stakeholders and submitted for the approval of Council of Common Interests.

He said the policy provided comprehensive guidelines for water resources management and development as per international practice.

The minister said that according to the policy, provinces were also at liberty to come up with their own policy framework in line with the National Water Policy.

Once approved by CCI, it would pave way for improved, sustainable and integrated water resources management in the country, the minister added.

Abid Sher Ali said the policy included guidelines and a roadmap on water uses and allocation of priorities, integrated planning for development and use of water resources, environmental integrity of Basin, impact of climate change etc.