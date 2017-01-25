No law exists for protection of children like Tayyaba: CJP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday remarked that the law of land has nothing to offer for protection of children like Tayyaba.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian

Saqib Nisar heard the suo moto notice case regarding torture on child maid Tayyaba.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP expressed concern that Tayyaba’s experiences highlight a wider problem in the country.

‘Our laws do not offer any protection to children like Tayyaba, which is

worrying,’ the CJP observed, adding that the case was only part of a bigger problem.

He remarked that the court would like to hear the case in detail and

then determine if criminal charges can be brought against the accused husband and wife.

The chief justice remarked that it has yet to be determined if the case

can be treated through existing laws or whether extraordinary measures will be taken as one of the accused is a judicial officer himself.

It is important that laws are created for children that work as household help, he remarked.

Asma Jahangir, representing various NGOs, said that every second house employs children as domestic help and measures should be taken that underage domestic help does not go through the same experience as Tayyaba.

She added that like in previous cases this time too no investigation was

conducted regarding the individuals who provide children to be used as house help.

These children are handed in as slaves and no one is conducting investigations about the matter, she argued.

She further argued that the culprits should be brought to justice.

According to Asma Jahangir the enforcement of a number of steps that

should be taken for the prevention of such acts is the responsibility of the parliament and not of the court.

‘Where do these children come from? Who is responsible for assigning

them the work?’ he asked.

In light of the evidence presented before it, the apex court said the

trial court could increase the provisions of the offense.

Police submitted its final report to the Supreme Court on the investigation conducted against Tayyaba’s employers, Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar. The Supreme Court in its earlier hearing had allowed 10 more days to the police to complete the investigation.

DIG Police Kashif Alam prepared the final report on the case, in which

Maheen Zafar has been held responsible for torturing the 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.

The next hearing for the case will be held in two weeks’ time.