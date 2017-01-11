No intention to summon Punjab CM in Panama Papers case: SC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that it had no intention to summon Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.

The five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa expressed these remarks during the hearing of the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others seeking investigation into the Panama Papers.

During the course of proceedings, PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari pleaded the court to call the Punhab chief minister.

The prime minister’s counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan, however, opposed the move saying there was no need to summon the chief minister as he had nothing to do with the Panama Papers.

He said the names of both Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were not mentioned in the Panama Papers.