No infant died due to polio drops in Khyber Agency: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Friday informed the Senate that no infant was died due to administrating polio drops in Khyber Agency.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi regarding the death of five infants in Khyber Agency after having polio drops, a medical board was constituted and proper inquiry was held into the incident to ascertain real facts.

He said the heir of infants refused to carry out postmortem.

However, the minister said further inquiry was also being held and further tests were under process to check polio vaccine.

Aftab said all precautionary measures were taken and these drops were also administrated to the children across the world.

He said ratio of polio cases has been decreased considerably due to efforts of the government.