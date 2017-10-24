No increase to be made in fee structure of QAU: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that no increase is being made in fee structure of Qauid-i-Azam University.

Responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday, he said that fiscal management system would be improved to overcome deficit and there would be no increase in the fee during the current year.

He said that University’s syndicate gave approval to enhance fee but it has been withdrawn now. The minister said that university was facing deficit of more than Rs. 700 million but it has been reduced to Rs. 400 million due to better financial policies of the government.

In reply to points of orders raised by Senator Usman Kakar, Mir Kabir and Sassui Palejo, the minister said that all protesting students arrested by the police have been released as per assurance given in the House last day. He appealed for Senators’ cooperation in ending the ongoing protests of the students.