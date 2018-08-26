No increase in rail fares: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Ahmad on Sunday said that no decision of increase in fares

for railway passengers had been made as protection of rights

of a common man was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media here at Railway Station, he said

that railways would be revamped within 120 days.

He said that railways’ deficit would be brought to nil

by the end of current year.

He said that he had accepted the challenge to rehabilitate

the railways under the vision of Imran Khan and improvement

in the freight would be his target.

He said that workers of the railways would be facilitated

and twenty thousand studio apartments would be constructed for

railway employees.

The minister informed that three elevators for disabled

and old age citizens would be installed at the Lahore Railway

Station and more elevators would be installed at big railway

stations across the country in future.

“I have asked the administration to purchase elevators

even used ones on the guarantee of ten years,” he added.

He said that media and advertising companies would be

invited to use railways prominent places for publicity and

branding to generate more revenue.

He said that online ticketing system would be improved

in days to come.

Sheikh Rasheed said that all those officers would be

demoted who had got promotion illegally.

“Love with railways means love with Pakistan,” the

minister said.

He said that he had suggested to shift the railways on

standard gauge from Broad gauge under the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and railways would be

linked with Iran and Turkey.

“Overseas Pakistanis are willing to invest in standard

gauge,” he added.

The minister said that railways was bound to purchase

locomotives on high prices due to broad gauge, adding that

he wanted to eliminate this monopoly.

He said that it was the slogan of Prime Minister to

nil the debts on the country so he said that it was ordered

to the railways administration to deal with other countries

in their currencies instead of dollars.

He said the PR officers would work one hour extra every

day in the headquarters and in the ministry office Islamabad

and Saturday would not be holiday.

To a question, he said that schools and hospitals of

the railways would be run on Public-Private Partnership basis.

To another question, he said that he had directed the

administration to support National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

in all railway cases.

Responding a question about a joint candidate of the

opposition for president, he said that it was good if the

opposition brought a joint candidate.

He apologized for the inconvenience faced by the passengers

on his arrival on Friday at Lahore railway station due to police

attitude with the passengers.