No increase in milk prices: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday clarified that the regime for milk was the same as it was last year hence there should be no increase in its prices during the financial year 2017-18.

“The regime for milk is as it was on July 1, 2016. Hence no one should be allowed to increase its prices in the garb of budget,” he said in post budget press conference here.

The minister said impression was being created in social media that milk prices had been increased adding that the consumers should know that this was totally wrong.

He asked media to play its role in clarifying that there should be no increase in milk prices as nothing of that sort had been announced in the budget.