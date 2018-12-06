ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday categorically said that there was no increase in the fares of 100 passenger trains.
Taking to media persons here at the Parliament House, the minister said that Pakistan Railways had increased only 7 to 12 percent in the fares of 20 passenger trains which would be charged from December 7.
No increase in fares of 100 passenger trains: Sheikh Rashid
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday categorically said that there was no increase in the fares of 100 passenger trains.