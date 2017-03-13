No illegal land acquisition for lawyers colony: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday reiterated to resist illegal land acquisition by the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation for a housing society for lawyers.

Responding to a motion of Kulsoom Perveen in the Senate, the minister said local people would resist any attempt for illegal acquisition.

“This is a cause of concern for me also as the area mentioned in the motion is in my constituency and it will be unjust if the FGEHF tries to acquire land through force. The people in these villages, who have been living there since centuries, will put up tough resistance.”

Kulsoom Perveen, in her motion, had stated that the FGEHF was trying to acquire land by force in violation of the Constitution and relevant rules for allotting plots to lawyers. “The lawyers are not the government employees and it is not in the purview of FGEHF.”

The minister said any land acquired previously was completely as per laws and rules, and in the said case the FGEHF was trying to grab land from one private party to allocate to another private party.

He informed the House that Housing Foundation had desired to acquire 12,000 kanals of land, out of which 4,000 to 5,000 kanals were to be utilized for the lawyers housing society.

“However, the land could not be acquired by force as there is apprehension of stiff resistance on spot,” he added.

Tariq Fazal said he had also talked to lawyers representatives and was trying to resolve the matter amicably.