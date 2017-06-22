No hurdles being made in JIT’s proceedings: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram

Dastagir on Thursday said that Sharif family was not making any

hurdles in the proceedings of joint investigation team (JIT).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT, which was

constituted on the orders of Supreme Court, was respectable and

the Sharif family had submitted all the record to it.

Despite reservations, the prime minister had appeared

before the investigation team, he added.