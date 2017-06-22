ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram
Dastagir on Thursday said that Sharif family was not making any
hurdles in the proceedings of joint investigation team (JIT).
Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT, which was
constituted on the orders of Supreme Court, was respectable and
the Sharif family had submitted all the record to it.
Despite reservations, the prime minister had appeared
before the investigation team, he added.
No hurdles being made in JIT’s proceedings: Khurram
