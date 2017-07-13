No hurdle can be placed in Pakistan’s path towards progress: President

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Thursday said that no hurdle could be placed in Pakistan’s

path towards progress, adding that nations do face hard times

but there was no need to be despondent.

“We will continue the efforts for political and economic

stability of Pakistan in order to protect the future of

hardworking and industrious people and coming generations,”

the President said while addressing a dinner hosted by Lahore

Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) in honor of the

ambassadors and high commissioners.

The President said that the people of Pakistan, with

their characteristic resolve and determination, would be

successful in defeating every obstacle on our path to progress

and prosperity.

He urged the entrepreneurs and traders of Pakistan as

well as domestic and external investors to continue their

activities without any fear and misgivings because the

difficult time was over.

Now Pakistan has to progress and with the national

resolve it has not only changed the tide for itself but also

discharged its responsibilities for prosperity of millions of

people of this region, he added.

Palestinian Ambassador Walid Abu Ali and the President

of LCCI Abdul Basit also spoke on the occasion. A large number

of ambassadors and high commissioners, investors and leading

businessmen attended the event.

President Mamnoon said that the Government had also

accorded equal importance to its agenda of revival of national

economy along with its efforts to deal with terrorism and

lawlessness.

He underscored that some important decisions were made

in that regard and as a result of their implementation and by

the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had entered a bright

period of economic progress.

He pointed out that significant increase in GDP, foreign

reserves, domestic and foreign investment and noteworthy

decline in inflation were irrefutable signs of these positive

and encouraging changes.

The President underlined that the basis of these

successes were sound policies adopted for trade and industrial

sectors which caused substantial increase in investment and

trade in Pakistan.

In this respect, he said that commercial and industrial

sectors had been granted special concessions and a flexible

strategy had been devised to attract domestic and foreign

investment which had made Pakistan the most important country

in the region for trade and investment.

He said that internal and external investment

was gradually increasing in the country which was an

encouraging development.

Moreover, the President added that China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had given impetus to these

efforts whereas Pakistan’s active role in international

organizations including Shanghai Cooperation Organization

(SCO) and free trade agreements with friendly countries were

also playing an important role in that regard.

He hoped that these trends would further increase in the

coming days which would fast track the journey of development

and prosperity of the country.

He emphasized that no hurdle could be placed in the path

of development of Pakistan, because our mission was to ensure

prosperity of coming generations and meeting future requirements.

The President appreciated that LCCI had worked with

dedication for enhancing the export of Halal food. He advised

the investors and participants to explore new markets for

exporting other products along with maintaining the existing

ones.

Likewise, he stressed that attention should also be paid

on enhancing domestic and foreign investments for development

of other sectors including minerals found in different parts

of the country.

He stated that in the matters of imports and exports,

sometimes the traditional channels were not very effective

while chambers and other organizations of businessmen and

industrialists could play a valuable role in that regard.

Therefore, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of

Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and its affiliated organizations

should play their useful role for promoting bilateral trade,

investment and promoting exports and imports by establishing

robust contacts with the diplomatic community.

The President expressed the hope that this would further

enhance the scope of the activities of other national

organizations, including the Lahore Chamber.

He said that future belongs to agriculture related

technology and called for focusing on enhancing investment in

that sector.