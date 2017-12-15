No harassment of traders, businessmen, says Haroon Akhtar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Mr. Haroon Akhtar Khan said Friday that the government believed in collecting taxes and broadening of tax base with the help of business community in a business-friendly environment free of duress and intimidation.

“We consider the support of traders and business community as a key to the government’s efforts for maximizing revenue generation and resource mobilization,” he said while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry which led by its Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said the government had increased the revenue growth by 20 per cent which came out even better at 24 per cent during the month of November.

“This is a positive trend and this must continue in coming months for the socio-economic uplift of the country,” he added.

He said FBR field formations were already in regular touch with the chambers and traders’ associations and this close interaction would be strengthened in coming months for the broadening of tax base.

“The government does not want to burden the existing taxpayers and we are keen on finding new taxpayers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rawalpindi Chamber’s Senior Vice President Nasir Mirza, Sohail Altaf, Ahsan Naseem and others thanked Haroon Akhtar Khan for understanding the issues and concerns of small traders and for ensuring a cordial and conducive environment for the growth of small businesses.

They also vowed to make Rawalpindi a model zone in terms of tax compliance and cooperation towards FBR’s efforts for broadening of tax base.