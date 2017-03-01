No free tickets or complementary passes for PSL final: Najam Sethi

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Super League, Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to introduce a new culture of “buying tickets” by not issuing free tickets or complementary passes

for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played here on March 5.

“We are ending previous practice of issuing of complementary passes and anyone who wants to witness the final must buy a ticket irrespective of his status,” he told APP here on Wednesday.

Chairman PSL said there was a lot of pressure on them for giving away free tickets but the PSL administration did not bow down to it and took a firm stand that there will be no free tickets for the final.

He praised the gesture of the Federal and Punjab Governments in this regard saying they are supporting the decision of the PSL management that the practice of giving free tickets must end.

” Even the Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that he does not need tickets for his ministers and guests free of cost and payment will be made for them,” he said adding “Similar messages

were received from the Punjab Government and GHQ.”

He said PSL final tickets are available online and through designated branches of the bank of Punjab.

Chairman PSL said that ten thousands seats have been reserved for Rs five hundred each ticket to accommodate maximum number of people.

“A wrong impression is being given that we have up the prices of the tickets , we want to facilitate the masses to watch the final and that is why we are not issuing any free ticket to anyone,” he added.

Najam Sethi said due to huge interest of the public in final they can not guarantee tickets to eveyone as they are being sold on first come first serve basis.