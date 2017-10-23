No forward bloc in PNL-N: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Oct 23 (APP)::State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Monday the dream of forward bloc in Pakistan Muslim League-N by opponents would never be fulfilled.
Addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction
of metaled road at Ajnala Station Bhalwal road, he said that former
prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the unanimous leader of PML-N, adding that opponents of Sharif family were not digesting the national progress.
The Minister said that despite all obstacles, conspiracies and
negative propaganda by opposition parties, the process of prosperity
and progress of the country would be continued.
He said that in election 2018, the people of Pakistan would give
clear verdict in favor of PML-N leadership.
UC Chairmen Muhammad Akram Warriach and Amjad Iqbal also spoke
on the occasion.
