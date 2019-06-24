ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the government would not extend the deadline of the tax amnesty scheme ending on June 30, 2019 and appealed to the people to declare their assets or face confiscation and punishment.

Talking to the Geo News’ special program “Pakistan Kay Liye Kar Dalo”, the prime minister said the government had collected unprecedented data that had never been done by any government in the past.

He said the incumbent government had also promulgated law on benami bank accounts and properties which provided for the confiscation of undeclared assets besides punishment.

“The worst diseases including cancer, diabetes and heart ailments are caused by mental stress. In the coming days, we will be compelled to collect taxes from the people and punish the tax evaders.

We have to confiscate your undeclared assets. Make your life easy…This is golden opportunity for you to steer us (the country out of economic crisis) as well as save yourself from difficult time in future,” he advised.