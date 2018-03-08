No evidence of any corruption found against Nawaz Sharif and nothing will come out of references: Marriyum

RAWALPINDI, March 8 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Aurangzeb speaking at a convention of social media workers of PML-N here Thursday said that no evidence of any corruption had been found against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was thrice elected as prime minister and also had the privilege to serve Punjab as chief minister twice.

Similarly, she said, nothing would come out from the reference after reference being filed against him. She maintained that it all boiled down to insulting and pummeling the sanctity of the votes of the masses.

The minister said that everybody knew that an elected prime minister had been sent home for not taking salary from his son and the people who had elected Nawaz Sharif as prime minister with their votes would not accept that verdict under any circumstances. God willing, after the war that Nawaz Sharif was waging for the right cause no elected prime minister would be treated like the previous seventeen prime ministers, she added.

Marriyum observed that Maryam Nawaz was standing with her father in that fight and similarly the people of Pakistan were also with him. She expressed the confidence that the people of Rawalpindi would give tumultuous welcome to Maryam Nawaz on 11th March smashing all previous records.

She said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had always done politics of service to the masses and the party was poised against those who believed in politics of sit-ins, abuses and insulting their opponents.

Marriyum said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, built a network of motorways, checked the burgeoning terrorism in its tracks, surmounted the debilitating energy crisis and gifted the country with yellow transport and metro bus.

The minister claimed that there was zero load-shedding in the country at the moment except in those areas where it was stolen or the bills were not being paid. She pointed out that when the PML-N assumed power the country was steeped in darkness and power cuts up to eighteen hours per day were in vogue. She said that no party in the history of the country had winched the country out of darkness in such a short span of time.

She said that Imran Khan, who claimed to be flag-bearer of global democracy, did not even turn up to vote for his own party candidates in the Senate elections.

Referring to Imran’s allegations that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had not established even a single hospital in the province, the minister said that only in Rawalpindi a state of the art Institute of Cardiology had been established while eurology and gynaecology hospitals were nearing completion. Shehbaz Sharif had also established the most modern hospitals at Bahadar Abad, Faislaabad, Lahore, Jaranwala and every district of Punjab, she added. She said that Imran should point out even a single hospital that he built in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or even a single room added to any existing hospital.

Marriyum said that the social media convention of today was part of the preparations for the social media convention to be held on 11th March, which would be graced by Maryam Nawaz.

The convention was attended by Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, MNAs Tahira Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar Ahmed and Seema Jilani , Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Ahmed, MPAs Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Raja Hanif Advocate, Haneef Abbassi, Shakeel Awan, Vice President Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Malik Muneer Ahmed, Dr Jamal Nasir, local leaders of PML-N, youth belonging to MSF, members of Chaklala Cantonment Board and a large number of young men.