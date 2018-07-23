No election campaign after July 23 midnight: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said the election campaign for general election 2018 on electronic and print media would come to an end throughout the country from the midnight falling between July 23 and 24.

According to an ECP official, electronic and print media should niether telecast nor publish advertisements, or such written material for the purpose of political campaign which tends to malign or favour a particular political party or a candidate during the said period.

He said under Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, no person would convene, hold or attend any public meeting and promote or join any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of polls.

He said any person, who contravened the provisions of law, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to Rs100,000 or both.